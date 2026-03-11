Home Our Diocese Pro-life Mass, procession set to head for Planned Parenthood office March 19...

Pro-life Mass, procession set to head for Planned Parenthood office March 19 for Feast of St. Joseph in Wilmington

Pro-life advocates pray on the sidewalk in front of Planned Parenthood in Wilmington on Sept. 25, 2024, the first day of the fall 40 Days for Life. Dialog photo/Mike Lang

On Thursday, March 19, local pro-life supporters will gather at a special 8 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 500 N. West Street in Wilmington, to celebrate the Feast of St. Joseph and offer prayers for life.

The Mass will be followed by a procession from the cathedral to Planned Parenthood at 625 Shipley Street, where a prayer vigil will be held for “the little ones, their parents, the abortionists and the escorts,” according to a Wilmington Pro Life spokesperson.

Following the vigil, there will be a free will-offering lunch following at St Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church hall, 800 West Lea Blvd., in Wilmington.

All are invited to join for all or any part of the day. For more information, contact

wilmingtonprolife@gmail.com

