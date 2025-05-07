Diocese of Wilmington names Michele Linder executive director of Catholic Cemeteries Inc.

The Diocese of Wilmington has named Michele L. Linder of Wilmington as the new axecutive director of Catholic Cemeteries, Inc.

In her new jobs, she will oversee operations at the three diocesan cemeteries, Cathedral Cemetery on Lancaster Avenue in Wilmington, Delaware, All Saints Cemetery on Kirkwood Highway between Wilmington and Newark, Delaware and Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Vines Creek Road in Dagsboro, Delaware. Additionally, she will consult, as needed, with pastors and lay leaders of the many parish cemeteries in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Linder has a wealth of experience in management, customer and family services, funeral direction and planning. She is a graduate of Davis and Elkins College with a degree in business management, marketing and fashion merchandising, and Mercer County Community College with a degree in mortuary science.

During her career, Linder has held senior merchandise manager positions for several national retailers and funeral director and funeral planning director positions for three funeral homes in the region. Additionally, she has experience as a family services counselor for Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Wilmington.

“It is a privilege to serve as executive director of Catholic Cemeteries and to build upon and continue the ministry of serving our families,” Linder said. “With my experience in cemetery and funeral service, I hope to foster a strong, collaborative environment within our ministry, as well as our partners in the funeral service industry. Together we will respectfully serve our families, build trusting relationships, generate and preserve open communication, and streamline processes.”

Catholic Cemeteries, Inc., a non-profit corporation, owns and operates All Saints Cemetery at 6001 Kirkwood Highway between Newark and Wilmington, Cathedral Cemetery at 2400 Lancaster Avenue in Wilmington and Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 32112 Vines Creek Road in Dagsboro.