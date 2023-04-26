Drew Duncan scores six times as Archmere Academy boys lacrosse defeats Appoquinimink High School: Photo gallery

MIDDLETOWN — Archmere’s boys lacrosse team fell behind at Appoquinimink on April 25 by a 2-0 score, but it didn’t take long for the Auks to gain control of the action. They scored the next 11 goals en route to a 15-3 win the Jaguars in a battle of top-10 squads.

Goals by Ethan Parker and David Lubrano staked the Jags to that early advantage, but Jack O’Neill’s domination in the faceoff circle soon paid dividends. After Appo’s second goal, O’Neill controlled the draw, and Archmere went to work. They worked the ball behind the net into the “X” position, a strategy that would work all night. Alex Starnes drove down the middle and took a pass from behind the net, and in one motion he sent the ball past Jags goalie Jacob Muntz.

That goal came with 4:30 to go in the first, and the Auks added five more before the quarter ended. Drew Duncan had an exceptional night for the Auks, and he got his first goal 56 seconds after Starnes got on the board. Duncan dodged a defender from the X position, moved in front of the net and scored. He repeated that shortly thereafter, giving the Auks the lead for good.

After a goal by Alex Passehl on a give and go, Duncan and Vince Scibello teamed up for perhaps the prettiest goal of the evening. After the defense forced a turnover with a stick check, Duncan took a pass and threaded the needle to Scibello, who was stationed to the goalie’s right. Scibello tucked the ball in, increasing the lead to 5-2. Duncan got his hat trick with five seconds remaining in the quarter.

Duncan and Scibello combined for all five Archmere goals in the second quarter. The Auks held possession most of the 12 minutes through faceoff and ground ball wins.

Lubrano eneded the Auks’ scoring streak at 11 goals when he bounced one past Archmere goalie Gianni Bifferato early in the third, but Dan Kupiec got that back after working from behind the net and taking advantage of a screen provided by a teammate. Muntz made several quality saves during the game, two of which stood out in the third quarter, but Cole Fenice scored for the Auks after winning a faceoff and taking the ball straight up the middle.

Aidan Mahoney and Scibello scored in the fourth.

Duncan finished with six goals and two assists, while Starnes had a hat trick. Bifferato made five saves. The Auks (6-2) travels to Springside Chestnut Hill (Pa.) on Saturday at noon.

Muntz had 14 saves for the Jaguars. Appo (6-2) hosts Middletown on Friday night at 6.

All photos by Mike Lang.