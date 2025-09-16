Fall sports ramps up for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

The second full week of fall athletic competition brings with it some noteworthy contests across the board. St. Elizabeth’s boys soccer team will play its first match, and Salesianum soccer welcomes a national powerhouse to Wilmington.

On the girls’ side, Padua field hockey will attempt to continue its early season success, and Archmere has a conference volleyball match showdown. The week ends with Saint Mark’s hosting its second Spartan Moonlight Showcase in cross country for both boys and girls teams.

As usual, check schedules before heading out to watch.

Boys

Football

Friday, Sept. 19

Salesianum (1-1) at Malvern Prep (Pa.), 7 p.m. The Sals are coming off a bye week, and they’ll hit the road for the first time against a Pennsylvania powerhouse. The Friars feature University of Minnesota-bound Zeke Bates in the backfield, while the Sals have showcased a variety of players in their two games.

Tower Hill (2-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-1), 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. The Hillers are off to an explosive offensive start behind quarterback Michael Waesco, averaging 45 points a game in their two wins. The Vikings have had success in the running game behind Isaiah Coleman, Chris Cerasari and Mi’Cah Hamilton.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Delaware Military (2-1) at Archmere (1-1), 11 a.m. The Auks will be looking to get back into the win column after a stunner against Saint Mark’s. Running back Ryan Hagenberg and quarterback Michael Donovan have paced an outstanding rushing attack. The Seahawks are powered by quarterback Isaiah Muhammad, but last week against Hodgson it was the defense that took over.

Saint Mark’s (1-2) at William Penn (0-2), noon. Saint Mark’s is riding the momentum of a fourth-quarter comeback in a win at Archmere. Brett Greene and Terron Tippens give the Spartans a passing-rushing combo at quarterback. The Colonials are coming off a bye week and hope to get their offense in gear at their home opener.

Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Wilmington Christian (0-2) at Salesianum (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 17

St. Elizabeth (0-0) at Delaware Military (2-2), 3:45 p.m.

Newark Charter (1-1) at Saint Mark’s (3-1), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 18

Seaford (1-2) at SS. Peter and Paul (4-0), 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19

Indian River (4-0) at Archmere (1-0), 4 p.m. Indian River entered the week not having surrendered a goal in its first four games, while the Auks put five on the board in their only game. The Indians will be on the bus for a trip among the longest possible in Delaware sports, 107 miles.

St. Elizabeth at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

St. Benedict’s (N.J.) at Salesianum, 5:30 p.m. The Gray Bees and the Sals meet for their annual showdown. St. Benedict’s entered the season as the No. 1 team in the country, and they have remained unbeaten.

Cross country

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Saint Mark’s, Sussex Tech and Cape Henlopen at Cape Henlopen Tri-Meet, 3:30 p.m. at Sandhill Fields

Saturday, Sept. 20

Archmere at Whippets XC Invitational, Downingtown West High School (Pa.)

Salesianum and Saint Mark’s at Spartan Moonlight Showcase, 4 p.m. at Saint Mark’s High School

Girls

Field hockey

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Caravel (4-1) vs. Padua (2-0), 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse. Padua is 2-0 for the first time in two seasons, with senior Emme Mulvena providing three goals and freshman Scarlett Walther two in the wins. Caravel scored 24 goals in its four wins before falling, 2-1, to powerhouse Smyrna.

Saint Mark’s (1-1) at St. Georges (1-2), 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline (1-2) at Sanford (1-3), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Archmere (2-1) at MOT Charter (1-0), 3:30 p.m.

SS. Peter and Paul (2-2) vs. Delmarva Christian (2-0), 4 p.m. at Sandhill Fields

Thursday, Sept. 18

Padua at Wilmington Christian (0-2), 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19

Archmere at Delaware Military (2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 16

St. Elizabeth (0-3) at Wilmington Charter (0-2), 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline (1-2) at Newark Charter (2-0), 6:15 p.m.

Archmere (4-0) at Delaware Military (1-0), 6:30 p.m. The Auks continue their Diamond State Athletic Conference schedule with a tough matchup on the road. Grace Mahoney has been Archmere’s big hitter thus far. For the Seahawks, Nissi Wadieh is one of the attackers to watch.

Saint Mark’s (3-0) at Padua (1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 18

Early College (0-1) at SS. Peter and Paul (4-1), 5 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Archmere at Ursuline, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19

Padua at Unionville (Pa.), 5 p.m.

Cross country

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Saint Mark’s, Sussex Tech and Cape Henlopen at Cape Henlopen Tri-Meet, 3:30 p.m. at Sandhill Fields

Saturday, Sept. 20

Archmere and Padua at Whippets XC Invitational, Downingtown West High School (Pa.)

Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Spartan Moonlight Showcase, 4 p.m. at Saint Mark’s High School

Soccer

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Ss. Peter and Paul (6-0) at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Flag football

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Padua (0-1) at Saint Mark’s (1-0), 6:15 p.m.

Delaware Military (1-0) vs. Ursuline (0-1), 7:30 p.m. at Saint Mark’s High School