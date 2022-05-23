It’s late May, so DIAA state tournament action dominates calendar for Diocese of Wilmington high schools

Track and field has wrapped up its state championships, but the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association is going full bore in its other sports in the busiest season of the year. Monday was limited to tennis action, but the rest of the week includes postseason competition for every sports fan.

All tickets are being sold online only. All of the information is available on the DIAA website. Times and locations of events could change depending on the weather.

Girls

Soccer

Wednesday

No. 11 Delaware Military (8-8) at No. 3 Saint Mark’s (13-2), 4 p.m. The Spartans begin their quest for a return trip to the Division II championship game with a rematch against the Seahawks. Saint Mark’s exploded for eight goals at DMA in the second game of the season for both teams, but that, by far, was the most goals surrendered by the Seahawks all year. DMA will have to find a way to slow down the aggressive Spartans attack.

Thursday

No. 10 Ursuline (9-6-1) at No. 2 Archmere (12-2-1), 4 p.m. The Raiders went on the road and pulled off the 2-0 upset at Wilmington Friends to earn a visit to Archmere in the Division II quarterfinals. Ursuline entered the tournament having won six of their last seven, with the only loss coming in double overtime to Saint Mark’s. They have multiple weapons on offense. The Auks also have several scoring options and are currently riding a six-match winning streak. These teams met on April 1, and the defenses ruled in a 1-1 tie.

No. 6 Smyrna (9-6) vs. No. 3 Padua (10-4), 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. This is a rematch of last year’s Division I championship game, which the Pandas won in scintillating fashion. The Pandas have been involved in a bunch of close games this season, but they have come out on the winning end in nearly all of them. They’ll need to find a way to slow down the Eagles’ attack, led by Desiree Zapata. Padua defeated Smyrna on the road, 3-1, on May 3.

Boys

Baseball

Thursday

No. 21 Wilmington Charter (9-9) at No. 12 Archmere (10-8), 4 p.m. The Force stormed through the middle of the season after starting off 1-6, and they are back in the 24-team bracket against a familiar foe. They defeated Archmere, 8-1, on April 12 at Frawley Stadium. Charter has some live bats, and they’ll be going up against one of the Auks’ quality arms.

No. 18 Caesar Rodney (10-8) at No. 15 St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park. The Riders have a few wins over tournament qualifiers, but they did not meet the Vikings this season. CR can light it up on offense. They’ll be dealing with a St. Elizabeth nine that found its groove after a 1-4 start. The Vikings have some pitching and surprising power at the plate.

Saturday

William Penn-Smyrna winner at No. 4 Salesianum, 1 p.m. The Sals finished the season with a three-game winning streak, which they hope to extend by four more games before they close out 2022. Sallies has a number of big bats, and their pitching has been effective. They defeated Smyrna back in March in the season opener, and they have not played the Colonials.

Wilmington Charter-Archmere winner at No. 5 Saint Mark’s (13-5), 1 p.m. The Spartans bring a solid defense into the postseason, giving up fewer than three runs per outing. They were also 9-1 at home in 2022 in the regular season,and they defeated Archmere on the road. The Spartans did not play Charter this year.

Caesar Rodney-St. Elizabeth winner at No. 2 Conrad (15-3), 1 p.m. The Red Wolves were 8-0 at home this season, including an 11-3 win over St. Elizabeth. Conrad brings pitching when needed, and they can also swing the bats. The Red Wolves average a state-leading 10.3 runs per contest, and they give up fewer than three.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

No. 16 Concord (11-4) at No. 1 Archmere (14-1), 4:30 p.m. The Raiders come out of Blue Hen Conference Flight B with an impressive record, led by the goal-scoring of Connor Schleeweis and the goalkeeping of Dan Jupiter. Concord has won nine of its last 10. They’ll have their hands full when the visit neighboring Archmere. The Auks’ only regular-season loss came at Salesianum. They are tough on the draw and have multiple finishers. The Auks also gave up the fewest goals of any team in the state.

No. 15 St. Georges (11-3) at No. 2 Salesianum (11-4), 7 p.m. The Sals’ quest for a repeat championship begins with the Hawks, winners of six straight. St. Georges can score, but they’ll need defense against the Sals. Salesianum’s four losses all came against national powerhouses, and all were close. They have scorers all over the roster and play some of the most physical lacrosse in the state.

Saturday

Caravel-Appo winner vs. St. Georges-Salesianum winner, time TBA.

Wilmington Friends-Tower Hill winner vs. Concord-Archmere winner, time TBA.

Tennis

Tuesday: Semifinals will be taking place at various schools and times. Check the DIAA website for details.

Wednesday: Finals at St. Andrew’s School, Middletown, 1:30 p.m.