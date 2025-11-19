Red Wednesday: A global stand for persecuted Christians will see 600 churches lit up in red

As night falls across continents on Nov. 19, more than 600 churches and landmarks will light up in red, reminding the world that Christian persecution remains a stark global reality.

This is Red Wednesday, the focal point of Red Week, the annual international campaign led by the pontifical charity Aid to the Church in Need Nov. 15-23.

Through the years, the initiative went global. According to ACN, Red Week 2025 includes more than 100 events in countries around the world. More than 10,000 people are expected to participate directly in prayers, public gatherings, school activities, concerts and processions. Through media coverage and online engagement, ACN estimates the campaign’s overall reach will exceed half a million people.

In the Jubilee Year, more than 635 churches and landmarks will be lit in red around the world.

In London, St. George’s Cathedral is hosting ACN U.K.’s national Red Wednesday Mass, celebrated by Bishop Nicholas Hudson of Plymouth. There, Nigerian catechist Tobias Yahaya from Sokoto will receive the ACN U.K. Courage to be Christian Award. Yahaya, who survived being stabbed during his evangelization work, is being honored as part of ACN U.K.’s decision to focus this year’s campaign on Nigeria.

In an interview with OSV News, John Pontifex, head of press and public affairs for ACN U.K., said the focus reflects what he witnessed during a recent visit to Nigeria.

“The increase in persecution of Christians and other minorities in Nigeria prompted us to designate the country as a priority focus for this year’s Red Wednesday,” he said. “When I was in northern Nigeria earlier this year, I met individuals, families, bishops, priests, seminarians and religious sisters and those involved in the media and academic research,” he added. “They were concerned that the West is not recognizing the degree to which so many of the attacks have an evident religious motivation.”

Pontifex told OSV News that public narratives often obscure this reality. “There has been a sustained effort involving government and many in the media saying religion has nothing to do with it,” he said. “But then how would you explain the attacks on more than 200 churches in Maiduguri, or the killing of up to 500 Christians in Benue State within three months?”

He added that ACN U.K. has seen “a significant uptick of engagement,” pointing to the large Nigerian diaspora and clergy with Nigerian backgrounds participating in this year’s observance.

Pontifex also highlighted wider reactions across the United Kingdom. He told OSV News that a new ACN petition urging governments to uphold religious freedom under Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights has already gathered more than 5,100 signatures.

According to Article 18: “Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion,” which includes “freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance.”

“We have seen support from Catholic bishops in England and Wales, Anglican bishops, bishops from other traditions and people of other faiths,” Pontifex said. He noted strong momentum behind ACN U.K.’s ‘Team Red’ matched-fundraising challenge, which mobilizes supporters through sponsored activities.

“Our ‘Team Red’ matched challenge has sparked everything from sponsored walks to a sponsored climb up the rigging of the Cutty Sark,” he said of an unusual adventure on the 1869 vessel — one of the last tea clippers to be built and one of the fastest.

“We have already surpassed our 500,000 pounds ($656,000) objective, and donations are still coming in.” Across the country, he added, “schools, parishes and communities have shown strong support for our livestream events, for the prayer and vigil services, and for the national Red Wednesday Mass in London.”

Red Wednesday is also being observed in Canada. Bishop William T. McGrattan of Calgary, Alberta, told OSV News that prayer is at the heart of the observance in his diocese.

“What is most important is the witness of our solidarity in joining to pray on Red Wednesday for Christians throughout the world who are experiencing persecution for their faith, for their belief in Christ,” he said.

This year, 10 parishes in the Diocese of Calgary are holding devotional gatherings, and Bishop McGrattan will celebrate the Red Wednesday Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Calgary.

“We will also hear testimonies from people who have experienced persecution in their countries of origin,” he told OSV News. “They will be a voice of solidarity calling us all to seek the path of peace and justice.”

Across Red Week globally, individuals who have personally endured persecution are sharing their testimonies.

Sister Gloria Narváez, a Colombian religious kidnapped and held for nearly five years by Islamist extremists in Mali, is speaking in Mexico. Father Hans-Joachim Lohre, a German missionary who shared the same fate, and was also kidnapped in Mali, is taking part in events in Switzerland.

In Germany, Bishop Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe of Makurdi, Nigeria is participating in seven gatherings, including a Mass in Regensburg. In Portugal, Red Week events include presentations of ACN’s latest Religious Freedom Report in five cities, accompanied by testimony from Father Hugo Alaniz of Aleppo.

The Shrine of Christ the King overlooking Lisbon is being illuminated for three consecutive nights and over 200 parishes, joined by parliamentaries and bishops, will join in Austria.

According to ACN’s latest Religious Freedom in the World Report, 413 million Christians live in countries where religious freedom is severely violated, with approximately 220 million directly exposed to persecution. The organization cites multiple forms of discrimination and violence, including the destruction of property, restrictions on public expression of faith, and forced displacement.

ACN describes the color red, symbolizing the blood of martyrs, as a visual reminder used during Red Week to highlight the suffering of persecuted Christians. The organization encourages parishes, schools and communities to illuminate buildings, organize prayer and share information online using the hashtag #RedWeek2025.