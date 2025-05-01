Home International News Here is a list of U.S. cardinals who will enter conclave to...

Here is a list of U.S. cardinals who will enter conclave to elect pope

By
Catholic News Service
-
50
Cardinals Dieudonné Nzapalainga of Bangui, Central African Republic, left, and Timothy M. Dolan of New York, right, approach the Paul VI Audience Hall ahead of the fifth general congregation meeting of cardinals at the Vatican April 28, 2025. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

VATICAN CITY — Here is a list of the U.S. cardinals who are under the age of 80 and eligible to enter the conclave May 7 to elect a new pope:

— Cardinal Raymond L. Burke, retired prefect of the Apostolic Signature.
— Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago.
— Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, retired archbishop of Galveston-Houston.
— Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York.
— Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life under Pope Francis.
— Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory, retired archbishop of Washington.
— Cardinal James M. Harvey, archpriest of Rome’s Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls.
— Cardinal Robert W. McElroy, archbishop of Washington.
— Cardinal Robert F. Prevost, prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops under Pope Francis.
— Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of Newark, New Jersey.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR