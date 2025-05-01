Here is a list of U.S. cardinals who will enter conclave to elect pope

Here is a list of U.S. cardinals who will enter conclave to...

VATICAN CITY — Here is a list of the U.S. cardinals who are under the age of 80 and eligible to enter the conclave May 7 to elect a new pope:

— Cardinal Raymond L. Burke, retired prefect of the Apostolic Signature.

— Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago.

— Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, retired archbishop of Galveston-Houston.

— Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York.

— Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life under Pope Francis.

— Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory, retired archbishop of Washington.

— Cardinal James M. Harvey, archpriest of Rome’s Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls.

— Cardinal Robert W. McElroy, archbishop of Washington.

— Cardinal Robert F. Prevost, prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops under Pope Francis.

— Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of Newark, New Jersey.