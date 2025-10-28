Political leaders have duty before God to end war, Pope Leo XIV says at peace meeting: ‘Enough!’

ROME — The world is thirsting for peace and for an end to abuses of power and indifference to the rule of law, Pope Leo XIV said at an international gathering for peace.

Standing before dozens of representatives of the world’s religions and Rome’s immense Arch of Constantine, which commemorates a military victory by the ancient Roman emperor in the fourth century, Pope Leo said to applause, “Enough of war, with all the pain it causes through death, destruction and exile!”

“We must ensure that this period of history, marked by war and the arrogance of power, soon comes to an end, giving rise to a new era,” he said Oct. 28.

“We cannot allow this period to continue,” he said. “Enough! This is the cry of the poor and the cry of the earth. Enough! Lord, hear our cry!”

The outdoor gathering marked the closing ceremony of the annual International Meeting of Dialogue and Prayer for Peace organized by the Rome-based Community of Sant’Egidio. More than 10,000 people took part in a series of associated talks and events held in Rome Oct. 26-28.

“The world is thirsting for peace. We need a true and sound era of reconciliation that puts an end to the abuse of power, displays of force and indifference to the rule of law,” the pope said in his address.

“We are now gathered together to proclaim a message of reconciliation,” he said, because war does nothing to help confront or resolve conflicts.

“I thank you for coming here to pray for peace and for showing the world just how important prayer is” as a powerful force for reconciliation, he told ecumenical and interreligious representatives from all over the world.

“Those who practice religion without prayer run the risk of misusing it, even to the point of killing,” he said. Prayer “is not shouting words, displaying behavior or religious slogans against God’s creatures.”

“War is never holy; only peace is holy, because it is willed by God!” he said.

Prayer is “a movement of the spirit and an opening of the heart,” and, as such, can change the course of history, he said. “May places of prayer be tents of encounter, sanctuaries of reconciliation and oases of peace.”

“The culture of reconciliation will overcome the current globalization of powerlessness, which seems to tell us that another era is impossible,” the pope said. Dialogue, negotiation and cooperation can address and resolve today’s tensions and conflicts; the necessary forums and people exist.

“To put an end to war is a solemn duty before God incumbent on all those holding political responsibilities,” he said. “Peace is the priority of all politics.”

As religious leaders, he said, “We must dare peace!”

The ceremony included the reading of a joint appeal for peace, which lamented the horrors of war and the growing inequalities and hatred between peoples.

“Old ghosts have reemerged, reviving nationalism and ethnic and racial hatreds, encouraging fear, dazzled and comforted by the production of immense wealth in the hands of very few,” the appeal said.

“Religions offer what they have received from God: love, wisdom, the value of life, forgiveness,” it said.

That is why they underlined their commitment and appeal to world leaders to “relearn the art of living together. Let us build bridges, not walls. Let us stop wars and open a time of reconciliation, for security based on dialogue and not on the escalation of arms production and threats.”

“Let us abandon the era of force and enter into an era of dialogue and negotiation, which alone can bring peace and security,” said the written appeal, which was ceremoniously handed out by 22 children as a scroll tied with a sprig from an olive tree to leaders representing the world of religion, diplomacy and civil society.

The final ceremony with Pope Leo also included an ecumenical prayer service inside the Colosseum, which has been a symbol of Christian persecution, as it is believed to have been the site of the execution of early Christians.

Joining representatives of Christian communities there, Pope Leo said, “never before has humanity so greatly needed peacemakers.”

He called on all Christians to unite their hearts and “be filled with the power of God’s love — a love capable of making possible what seems impossible in the eyes of humankind.”

“O Father, in your mercy, may our united prayer hasten the hour of victory over evil, war and terrorism; and may humanity, reconciled by the power of your Holy Spirit, be healed from all violence,” he prayed.

After the ecumenical prayer service, the pope left the Colosseum to greet and join dozens of leaders representing Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, Sikh and other faith communities from around the world as they took to a stage in front of the Arch of Constantine.

The event was part of an annual event launched after St. John Paul II‘s historic prayer for peace in Assisi Oct. 27, 1986, attended by religious leaders from all over the world

“This historic event marked a turning point in interfaith relations,” Pope Leo said in his main address, thanking Sant’Egidio and others for continuing the meetings of prayer and dialogue in the “‘spirit of Assisi,’ creating a climate of friendship among religious leaders and welcoming many appeals for peace.”

“Today, it seems that the world has gone in the opposite direction, but we embrace the challenge of Assisi and the awareness of our shared task and responsibility for peace,” he said.

The interreligious prayer initiative, he said, is also built on “the solid foundation” of “Nostra Aetate,” the Second Vatican Council’s declaration on the church’s relationship to other religions, which was promulgated exactly 60 years ago: Oct. 28, 1965.

“All believers are brothers and sisters. And religions, as ‘mothers,’ must encourage peoples to treat each other as family, not as enemies,” he said.

“Together we reaffirm our commitment to dialogue and to fraternity,” he added.

“Even if the world turns a deaf ear” to their appeal for world peace, he said, “we are certain that God will hear our prayer and the cries of so many who suffer. God wants a world without war. He will free us from this evil!”