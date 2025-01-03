Pope Francis preaches ‘very strong bond’ between adoration and service

VATICAN CITY — During the Holy Year 2025, Christians should deepen their spiritual lives through adoration and then transform their prayer into concrete acts of service, Pope Francis said.

“There is a very strong bond between adoration and service, which we must not forget,” the pope told members of the Archconfraternity of Sts. John the Baptist and John the Evangelist of the Knights of Malta from Catanzaro, Italy.

Pope Francis praised their regular practice of Eucharistic devotion and acts of charity, encouraging them to use the Holy Year to reinvigorate their commitment to prayer and service. “Especially in this Holy Year, I invite you to cultivate prayer with great commitment, personally and communally,” he said Jan. 3.

The archconfraternity traces its roots back to 1457, when a temple was built for the group in southern Italy. It has a special bond to the bishop of Rome through its donation each year of the Easter candle used in the Basilica of St. John Lateran — Rome’s cathedral.

Pope Francis praised this enduring tradition, linking it to the group’s ongoing mission of embodying Christ’s love through tangible works of mercy. “When you take care of the poor, each time you visit the sick, while you are in the presence of someone who suffers, you serve the Lord,” he said.

“Christ came to serve; you, also, as branches united to the vine, prolong his charity when you are close to the young ones and the needy with compassion and tenderness,” the pope said. “God is close to us, God is compassionate, God is tender.”

By performing acts of charity, he said, “your testimony of devotion to God and dedication to your brothers and sisters will shine for everyone along the way.”

Pope Francis recalled that Jesus calls all Christians “to follow him with perseverance, keeping the torch of faith lit during the earthly pilgrimage.”