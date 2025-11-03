Pope Leo XIV calls for end to violence in Sudan, Tanzania: ‘Attacks on unarmed civilians … causing unbearable suffering’

VATICAN CITY — With reports of a massacre in Sudan and election-related violence in Tanzania, Pope Leo XIV pleaded for peace and dialogue.

After reciting the Angelus prayer Nov. 2, the feast of All Souls, the pope offered special prayers for the victims in el-Fasher, capital of Sudan’s North Darfur state.

The pope said he was following “the tragic news” with “great sorrow.”

The Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces claimed control of el-Fasher from government forces Oct. 26 after more than a year of the city being under siege with little to no food or other aid allowed in.

“Indiscriminate violence against women and children, attacks on unarmed civilians and serious obstacles to humanitarian aid are causing unbearable suffering for a population already exhausted by long months of conflict,” the pope said Nov. 2.

“Let us pray that the Lord may receive the deceased with his embrace, strengthen those who are suffering, and move the hearts of those responsible,” he said.

Pope Leo appealed “to all parties involved to agree to a ceasefire and to urgently open humanitarian corridors.”

In addition, he called on “the international community to act with determination and generosity, to provide assistance and to support those working tirelessly to bring relief.”

Denise Brown, head of U.N. humanitarian operations in Sudan, told Vatican News Nov. 1 that the United Nations had received “credible reports of summary executions of non-armed civilians” and of the “summary executions of civilians as they try and flee the fighting.”

Pope Leo also asked for prayers “for Tanzania, where, following the recent elections, violent clashes have broken out, leaving many victims. I urge everyone to avoid all forms of violence and to follow the path of dialogue.”

Samia Suluhu Hassan was reelected president Oct. 29 with some 98% of the votes, but members of the political opposition have claimed the election was unfair since some opposition parties were banned and opposition politicians were jailed.