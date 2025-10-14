Pope Leo XIV: Palestinians, Israelis must see each other as brothers, sisters

VATICAN CITY — With the start of the first phase of a peace deal between Israel and Gaza, Pope Leo XIV prayed for a just and lasting peace that respects all people.

“We ask God, who is the true peace of humanity, to heal all wounds and to help us with his grace to accomplish what now seems humanly impossible: to remember that the other is not an enemy, but a brother or sister to be seen, forgiven and offered the hope of reconciliation,” he said Oct. 12.

Before praying the Angelus after Mass in St. Peter’s Square as part of the Jubilee of Marian Spirituality, the pope highlighted the new peace deal, saying “the agreement to begin the peace process has given a spark of hope in the Holy Land.”

Led by U.S. President Donald J. Trump, the first phase of the agreement was approved by Israel and Hamas. The plan includes a ceasefire, the exchange of hostages and prisoners, and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

The Israeli military said it began the ceasefire in the Palestinian territory Oct. 10 and is withdrawing from parts of the Gaza Strip. There are expected to be more negotiations to handle the details of the next phases of the peace deal.

Pope Leo said, “I encourage the parties involved to continue courageously on the path they have chosen, toward a just and lasting peace that respects the legitimate aspirations of the Israeli and Palestinian peoples.”

“Two years of conflict have caused death and destruction throughout the land, especially in the hearts of those who have brutally lost their children, parents, friends and possessions,” he said. “With the entire church, I am close to your immense pain.”

“The gentle touch of the Lord is directed especially toward you today, in the certainty that even amidst the deepest darkness, he always remains with us: ‘Dilexi te, I have loved you,'” the pope said, referring to his first major document, which was released Oct. 9.

Pope Leo then expressed his sorrow concerning “the recent violent attacks that struck several cities and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, causing the death of innocent people, including children, and leaving many families without electricity and heating.”

The AFP news agency reported that Russia launched drone and missile attacks across Ukraine Oct. 11, killing at least five people, damaging some energy infrastructure and cutting power to parts of the southern Odesa region.

“My heart goes out to those who suffer, who have been living in anguish and deprivation for years,” Pope Leo said. “I renew my appeal to put an end to violence, to stop destruction, to open up to dialogue and peace!”