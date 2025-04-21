Vatican announces canonization of Blessed Acutis is postponed

VATICAN CITY — With the death of Pope Francis, the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, which was scheduled for April 27, has been postponed.

“Following the death of the Supreme Pontiff Francis, notice is hereby given that the Eucharistic celebration and the rite of the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, scheduled for April 27, 2025, second Sunday of Easter or Divine Mercy Sunday, on the occasion of the Jubilee of Adolescents, is suspended,” the Vatican press office announced April 21.

The Mass for the Jubilee of Adolescents, however, would still be held, Matteo Bruni, head of the press office told reporters, clarifying that what had been canceled was a Mass for a canonization. The Holy Year and its associated events and Masses would continue, he added. The Jubilee of Adolescents was scheduled for April 25-27 in Rome.

Pope Francis had approved the decree for the canonization of Blessed Acutis May 23, 2024, and announced the date for his canonization end of November. He will be the first millennial to become a saint.