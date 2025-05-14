Deacon Dennis Stameza priestly ordination in Diocese of Wilmington set for livestream 11 a.m. May 17

Deacon Dennis Stameza, a transitional deacon for the Diocese of Wilmington, will be ordained to the priesthood by Bishop William E. Koenig on Saturday, May 17 at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Sixth and West Streets in Wilmington.

The ordination is scheduled to be livestreamed on the Diocese of Wilmington YouTube channel, YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

“It is a blessing to ordain Deacon Dennis to the priesthood and welcome him to the presbyterate,” said Bishop Koenig. “His obvious love for God and God’s people will make him an enthusiastic priest in service to the church in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.”

Deacon Stameza, 33, was born in the Kilimanjaro region of Tanzania and attended Kelamfua Secondary School in Rombo, Tanzania; Lyamungo High School in Moshi, Tanzania; St. Anthony of Padua Major Seminary in Ntungamo Bukoba, Tanzania and St. Charles Lwanga – Segerea Major Seminary in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. He graduated from St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, Maryland on May 8 with baccalaureate of sacred theology and master of divinity degrees.

“It’s amazing to think that now I am about to take on this important ministerial role in the church. It’s really kind of an amazing feeling,” Deacon Stameza said. “On the other hand, I am also nervous because there is a certain sense of seriousness with this new role; but with the grace of God, I am looking forward to taking on this important identity as a priest after the heart of Jesus Christ.”

The newly ordained Father Stameza will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving (First Mass) on Sunday, May 18 at 2 p.m. at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 345 Bear-Christiana Road in Bear, Delaware. That Mass will be livestreamed on at YouTube.com/SetonParishDE.

More information about the Diocese of Wilmington’s efforts to increase vocations-awareness and to work with people who may have priestly or religious vocations is available by contacting the Father Norman Carroll, director of priestly and religious vocations at 302-573-3113 or vocations@cdow.org . More information is available at cdow.org/vocations.