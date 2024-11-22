Father Omar Guánchez welcomes Venezuela family members to the U.S., thanks those who ‘supported our humanitarian journey’

Father Omar Guánchez welcomes Venezuela family members to the U.S., thanks those...

As a youth, Father Omar Guánchez was introduced to the priesthood by Father Richard Walz, a priest of the Diocese of St. Cloud, Minnesota, who served as a missionary in the Diocese of Maracay, Venezuela, from 1991 to 2000. During this time, he served at San Bartolomé, where young Omar regularly attended Mass.

As he witnessed the ministry of Father Walz, he fell in love with priestly ministry.

“I was one of the young people invited by Father Walz to attend college in the U.S. I did all errands necessary to get a student visa, and thankfully, it went well. I arrived in Minnesota in 2001 and attended Fergus Falls Community College, then St. Cloud State University,” Father Guánchez said. “The Lord called me to the priesthood through the good example of Father Rich, so after graduating, I contacted the Vocations Office to be admitted as a seminarian. In 2009, I was ordained a priest for the Diocese of St. Cloud.”

Father Guánchez currently serves as pastor in the Northern Cross Area Catholic Community and resides in Perham, Minnesota.

“Ordinary people like me know that becoming a citizen of the United States is neither fast nor easy. I came in 2001, and I became a citizen in 2019,” Father Guánchez told The Central Minnesota Catholic, St. Cloud’s diocesan magazine. “First, I had a student visa, then a work visa and, during the five years I was a U.S. resident, I applied for citizenship and took the required history test.

“At the ceremony the keynote speaker acknowledged how hard it was for us to work toward that day,” he recalled.

About two years ago, due to the ongoing economic and political crisis in Venezuela, Father Guánchez filed for humanitarian parole for his sisters, Migdalia Josefina Guánchez Rivas and Susana Guánchez, Susana’s husband, Rudy Carvallo, and their two daughters, Abril, 15, and Amanda, 12. This U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services program allows individuals to be paroled into the United States for a temporary period.

According to the World Factbook at cia.gov, Venezuela is the top South American country for migration and is fourth in the world with 13.2 migrants for every 1,000 citizens. One of the most prevalent reasons for migration is widespread food insecurity.

“Today, life in Venezuela is like an everyday survival story. I watched my family struggle to earn money just so they could buy food,” said Father Guánchez.

Even the most educated struggle to make ends meet. In Venezuela, Rudy Carvallo was an attorney. He most recently served as a criminal judge.

“It has become more difficult for me to work in my profession. In Venezuela, civil, economic and political rights have been decimated,” he said.

Rudy said his goal is to live in a full democracy where his rights are respected and he can develop his life plan with his family. In time and with God, he hopes he can practice law again in the future.

He expressed gratitude to St. Cloud Bishop Patrick M. Neary, who “supported our humanitarian journey.” He had special thanks for Father Guánchez, “who is the architect of the wonderful moment when my family arrived in the United States.”

Susana worked for the Ministry of Education in Venezuela in special education for 15 years, but the low salary was not enough to cover the basic needs of her family. “Instead, I decided to teach children out of my home and also made homemade pizzas and bread to sell,” she said.

The school system also was lacking.

“The semi-private school where I studied was one of the few institutions that had classes five days a week. Public schools in Venezuela are only open two days a week,” said Abril. “There were no clubs and we did not play sports due to lack of equipment and money.”

Despite their hardships, the family remained active in their parish, San Judas Tadeo in the Diocese of Maracay.

Migdalia served as a catechist, trained the youth for evangelization through dance and pantomime, and volunteered for youth retreats.

The Carvallo family participated in family pastoral ministries, which included ministry to prepare couples for marriage and they also served at Mass. The girls received their sacraments at this parish.

After years of waiting and meeting all the necessary requirements, Father Guánchez’s five family members arrived in Minnesota this past March, just before Easter.

“Having loved ones near you really gives you life and offers you valuable support which makes life more enjoyable,” said Father Guánchez. “I prayed for many months, and thanks be to God, they are here.”

“The wait to receive humanitarian parole was difficult,” said Migdalia. “It was also hard to leave my mom, dad and many friends behind.”

A preschool education teacher, she has a master’s degree in human behavior orientation. She hopes to find a job that can meet her health needs, learn new experiences and knowledge of the U.S., learn to speak English and help those who remain in Venezuela.

“The trip from Venezuela to Long Prairie was quite exhausting and long, but it was worth it because I could finally greet my brothers and nephew (who live in Long Prairie) whom I had not seen for years,” Susana said.

“We have been received with great hospitality and empathy by both the Anglo and Hispanic communities,” Rudy said. “I’m grateful to this country for the opportunity to provide us with legal and economic security and protection of my human rights.”

Both girls are enrolled in school in Perham and the entire family shares their time and talent serving in ministries at St. Henry Catholic Church.

“We are already participating and we will progressively contribute however we can in the various activities that the parish priest sees necessary,” Rudy said.

As a result of continued communication and work with their immigration lawyer, all three adults now work at KLN Family Brands in Perham and attend English classes offered by the company for its employees.

“My dream is to achieve economic stability with my husband,” said Susana. “I want to offer my daughters the opportunity for a quality education and I hope to see them graduate from college and become independent.”

Abril said she is happy in her new high school. “I would like to graduate and go to college and obtain as much knowledge as possible to be able to perform well in whatever profession I have.”

“Since arriving in Minnesota,” she added, “everyone I have spoken to has been very helpful, kind and patient when I am speaking English.”

Her sister said it “has been difficult, because of the language difference, to make new friends and to adjust to the culture and climate,” but “little by little, I am getting used to all of this. I am grateful to be with my family and to have the opportunity to see new things.”

“I want to study hard to get good grades in high school and graduate to have a career,” Amanda added. “I want to learn everything about sewing and making quality clothes.”