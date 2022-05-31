Eucharistic Revival kickoff in Diocese of Wilmington, procession through city streets set for June 19

Catholics across the Diocese of Wilmington will demonstrate their devotion to the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist as they begin the diocesan portion of the three-year national Eucharistic Revival on June 19.

The feast of Corpus Christi, also June 19, is where Catholics celebrate and honor the body and blood of Jesus Christ in the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist.

The bishops of the United States are calling for a three-year grassroots revival of devotion and belief in the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. They believe that God wants to see a movement of Catholics across the United States, healed, converted, formed, and unified by an encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist—and sent out in mission “for the life of the world,” according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

These three years will culminate in the first National Eucharistic Congress in the United States in almost fifty years. According to the USCCB, almost a hundred thousand Catholics will join together in Indianapolis for a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage toward the “source and summit” of our Catholic faith.

On Sunday, June 19 at 2 p.m., a special Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 500 N. West Street, Wilmington, by Bishop Koenig followed by a procession with the Holy Eucharist through the streets of Wilmington beginning at 3 p.m. All are invited by the bishop to join the Corpus Christi Mass and Eucharistic procession for this special day of devotion and prayer in the city of Wilmington.

“The Eucharistic procession is an opportunity to dedicate a special moment in time and bring about awareness of this special gift God has given us,” said Father Glenn Evers, chairperson of the diocesan Eucharistic Revival committee. “It gives people a chance to encounter God in a new way, an opportunity to find true happiness and help people to find what they’re looking for.”

The event marks the beginning of the diocesan year of the Eucharistic Revival in the Diocese of Wilmington. All parishes are invited to send at least five representatives to participate in this special Mass and procession.

After the 2 p.m. Mass, worshippers will process to St. Patrick’s Church at 1414 N. King Street, to St. Joseph’s Church at 1012 N. French Street and back to the cathedral. Prayers, music and adoration will take place along the procession route and during stops at each church.

“As Catholics, we know the Eucharist is the source and summit of our faith and not simply a symbol,” Father Evers said. “This is an opportunity to grow closer to the Lord and to share our love of Christ with everyone we meet.”

General information on the National Eucharistic Revival may be found here: