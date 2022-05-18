Eucharistic Revival in Diocese of Wilmington set to launch June 19 with Mass at Cathedral of St. Peter, procession through city streets

The Diocese of Wilmington has special plans for this year’s Corpus Christi feast.

Sunday, June 19, marks the Feast Day of Corpus Christi, where Catholics celebrate and honor the body and blood of Jesus Christ in the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist.

The Feast of Corpus Christi this year also starts the beginning of a three-year National Eucharistic Revival for Catholics in the United States.

To celebrate, on Sunday, June 19 at 2 p.m., a special Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 500 N. West Street, Wilmington, by Bishop Koenig followed by a procession with the Holy Eucharist through the streets of Wilmington beginning at 3 p.m. All are invited by Bishop Koenig to join the Corpus Christi Mass and Eucharistic procession for this special day of devotion and prayer in the City of Wilmington.

As this marks the beginning of the diocesan year of the Eucharistic Revival in the Diocese of Wilmington, all parishes are invited to send at least five representatives to participate in this special Mass and procession. More details will be shared in the weeks ahead, said Father Glenn Evers, co-chair of the diocesan Eucharistic Revival committee.

General information on the National Eucharistic Revival may be found here:

https://eucharisticrevival.org