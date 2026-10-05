No matter how you use AI, discernment remains essential for a Gospel-centered engagement with technology — Sister Hosea Rupprecht

Since Pope Leo XIV released his encyclical “Magnifica Humanitas” in May, it sparked intense conversation about artificial intelligence, especially in Catholic circles. Many Catholics are exploring how to practice Gospel faithfulness regarding AI. Should we use it? How can those of us who want to keep the human person at the center of technological innovation, engage with AI in the spirit of Pope Leo’s message?

In exploring this question for myself, I examined three common ways I use AI, both for personal tasks and in my apostolic work. While this does not cover every facet of AI, I hope it prompts you to examine your own use of AI in light of faith and human dignity.

AI and writing

As a writer and public speaker, much of my ministry revolves around words. I write articles exploring the intersection of faith, media and technology, along with film reviews, formation guides, Cinema Divina prayer guides and other requested pieces. AI assists me in a couple of specific ways.

First, if I’m working on a multi-component project, I turn to AI for help outlining the work and organizing the parts so nothing essential falls through the cracks.

Second, editing. Over the years, I have noticed that I naturally write in the passive voice. “To be” verbs are handy (see what I did there!), but active verbs make prose pop off the page.

After finishing a first draft and completing an initial edit, I plug the second draft into AI with the prompt to edit for active voice and clarity. In my final review, I accept some of the AI’s suggestions and reject others.

For example, my first draft of this article contained this sentence: AI is great for research. I accepted the AI’s suggested edit which now appears as AI serves as a powerful research tool. I’ve found that this habit helps me to use stronger, more active verbs in my writing.

One thing I never farm out to AI, however, is the creation of the first draft. You will never find me asking AI to write a piece for me. In his 2026 World Communications Day Message, Pope Leo encourages us to not renounce our ability to think, warning that “renouncing creativity and surrendering our mental capacities and imagination to machines” buries our God-given talents.

AI and research

AI serves as a powerful research tool. My siblings and I are currently in the process of moving my father into assisted living. Dad’s lifelong woodworking hobby means we need to donate his collection of tools and specialized lumber. Because not every thrift store accepts these items, I asked AI about woodworking clubs and donation centers in his area.

The AI tool provided a great starting point, suggesting organizations I might never have found through a standard Google search. Crucially, however, AI-generated information can be faulty. Always fact-check any information AI offers. After assessing the list, I vetted each organization online to confirm they fit our needs before making follow-up phone calls.

While researching donation options holds little consequence in the big picture, using AI for other matters with serious implications requires critical thinking rather than taking outputs at face value.

In “Magnifica Humanitas,” Pope Leo addresses the issue of overdependence on AI. He says, “We must learn, then, how to exercise restraint in the use of AI and to protect our young people from the promise of the perfect machine, from that subtle temptation which renders human thought seemingly superfluous precisely when it is most needed.”

AI and brainstorming —

Brainstorming is easily one of the most advantageous ways I use AI. It generates everything from creative ideas for community recreation night and Scripture verses for a Cinema Divina film screening to social media promotional plans. I have even opened my fridge, listed the available ingredients to AI, and asked for recipe suggestions.

Do you need to prepare a short prayer service for the parish staff meeting? Ask AI for ideas. Need help on structuring a Confirmation retreat? See what AI suggests. Need budget-friendly meal planning tips? AI can help.

No matter how you use AI, discernment remains essential for a Gospel-centered engagement with technology. As Pope Leo writes, “Our first task is neither to demonize nor idolize technological tools, but to utilize them on the basis of a fundamental principle, namely that truth is a common good.”

Before turning to AI for any task, take a moment to reflect and ask the Holy Spirit to help you use this technology in the spirit of Christ.

Sister Hosea Rupprecht, a Daughter of St. Paul, is the associate director of the Pauline Center for Media Studies.