‘This means the future for our schools:’ Sr. John Elizabeth explains the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit on the latest Catholic Forum

In this extended episode of Catholic Forum, Sr. John Elizabeth Callaghan, OSFS, Principal at Mount Aviat Academy in Childs, MD joins the show to discuss her discernment into the Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales and how Salesian spirituality impacts the education and every day routine of students and faculty at Mount Aviat.

Sister also explains the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program which is an opportunity each state’s governor must opt-in to on behalf of the students in their state. Thus far neither Maryland nor Delaware have opted in and both governors have until January 1, 2027 to do so.

You can learn more about the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit and the impact it could have on Catholic, public, private, and independent schools in the Diocese of Wilmington by visiting cdow.org/sayyes.

As Sister says so beautifully, it is our time to step up now, the generations before us worked too hard for us to not try to do something on behalf of future students.

Watch the video interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Cq1kxiSnQHU

As always, listen to the complete audio version of Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio or Amazon Music podcasts. Or watch video interviews on our YouTube channel: youtube.com/dioceseofwilm. If you’re in Delmarva or South Jersey you can also listen on Saturdays at 1:30 PM on Relevant Radio 640.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington (supported by the Faith and Charity Appeal!)

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