Our Lenten Journey, April 10, 2025

Forgiveness is an ongoing theme this Lent, tied into the Diocesan-wide Reconciliation Monday event on April 14. While we are contemplating the sacrifices we’ve made thus far, let us also consider forgiving others, forgiving ourselves, and seeking forgiveness from God on Our Lenten Journey.

Join The Dialog again this year on Our Lenten Journey. Each day, we will bring you a thought to start your morning — a quote from a saint, a passage from scripture, or thoughts from theologians — along with a links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Here are resources to help you with your Lenten practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/041025.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary: www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-luminous-mysteries

• USCCB Lenten topics: www.usccb.org/search?key=Lent

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a Jubilee Year plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/

• Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese is scheduled for April 14. Learn more here: thedialog.org/catechetical-corner/reconciliation-monday-april-14-in-diocese-of-wilmington-gives-added-chance-for-catholics-to-go-to-confession-in-advance-of-easter/

