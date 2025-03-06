‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 14 in Diocese of Wilmington gives added chance for Catholics to go to confession in advance of Easter

Catholics from throughout the Diocese of Wilmington are invited to receive the sacrament of reconciliation (confession) at any of the 56 parish churches in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore, on Monday, April 14, from 3-8 p.m., during the fourth annual diocesan-wide ‘Reconciliation Monday.’

The event is designed to make it more convenient for Catholics to receive the sacrament at the end of Lent and beginning of Holy Week, in anticipation of the celebration of Easter.

“Reconciliation Monday has become a popular annual event with our parishioners and priests,” said Bishop William E. Koenig, Bishop of Wilmington. “We invite all Catholics – whether it has been months, years, or decades since their last confession – to take advantage of this diocesanwide event in which all of our priests will participate.”

All parishes offer the sacrament of reconciliation on a regular basis. Many parishes offer penance services during Lent. While all parishes will participate, it is not possible for every mission church in the diocese to hold confessions due to the limited number of priests. Parishioners are encouraged to check their local parish website or before heading out. More information and links to parish websites can be found at cdow.org/ReconciliationMonday.

According to the United States Catholic Catechism for Adults, Jesus entrusted the ministry of reconciliation to the church. The sacrament of penance (reconciliation or confession) is God’s gift to humanity so that any sin committed after baptism can be forgiven. Confession offers the opportunity to repent and recover the grace of friendship with God. It is a holy moment in which individuals open themselves up to God’s presence and honestly acknowledge their sins, especially mortal sins. Absolution brings reconciliation with God and the church.

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington was established in 1868 and includes 54 parishes, 20 missions and 29 schools serving the state of Delaware and the nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Information about the diocese is available at cdow.org.