Our Lenten Journey, April 15, 2025

Henri Nouwen was a priest, educator, writer, and further enriched the lives of those around him by founding L’Arche Daybreak for people with intellectual disabilities. What a loving act in a life with many acts. Read more about Henri Nouwen here, henrinouwen.org/ and ponder his message of being open to discovering God’s love on today’s Lenten Journey.

Join The Dialog again this year on Our Lenten Journey. Each day, we will bring you a thought to start your morning — a quote from a saint, a passage from scripture, or thoughts from theologians — along with a links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Here are resources to help you with your Lenten practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/041525.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary: www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries

• USCCB Lenten topics: www.usccb.org/search?key=Lent

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a Jubilee Year plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/

