Boys lacrosse final rematch highlights sports week for Catholic schools in Diocese of Wilmington

In what could be a preview of another boys lacrosse final between Salesianum and Cape Henlopen, the Vikings visit the Sals on Monday night to help kick off an abbreviated sports week.
There is also some noteworthy baseball on the docket, along with a lacrosse battle that may say something about what the state tournament bracket ends up looking like.
It may actually feel like spring this week, but remember to check to see if any changes have been made to the schedule before heading out.
Baseball
Monday, April 14
St. Frances at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-9), 4 p.m.
Hodgson (1-4) at Saint Mark’s (5-0), 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 15
Archmere (3-4) at First State Military (3-3), 3:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at William Penn (4-2), 3:30 p.m. The Spartans travel to New Castle to meet a tough William Penn squad. The Colonials have faced some tough competition and are coming into this one off an extra-inning win vs. Caravel.
Conrad (6-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (4-3), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park
Ss. Peter and Paul at Delmarva Christian (3-2), 4:15 p.m.
Newark Charter (4-3) at Salesianum (3-1), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 16
Salesianum at St. Michael (N.Y.), 3:30 p.m.
Concord (7-0) vs. Archmere, 6 p.m. at Frawley Stadium. Baseball returns to the home of the Wilmington Blue Rocks as the Auks take on the undefeated Raiders. A win over Concord could give Archmere a boost heading into the Easter break.
Saturday, April 19
Salesianum at Middletown (4-4), 11 a.m.
Sanford (6-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m.
Lacrosse
Monday, April 14
Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-6), 4 p.m.
Cape Henlopen (7-1) at Salesianum (4-1), 7 p.m. Two programs particularly familiar with each other battle under the lights at Abessinio Stadium. Salesianum and the Vikings have met in each of the last five state championship games, and they also meet each year in the regular season. The matchup to watch may be between the pipes, with Mason Trench of Cape and the Sals’ Cam Taylor in goal.
Tuesday, April 15
Archbishop Curley at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (3-0) at Appoquinimink (5-1), 6 p.m. The Spartans are off to a good start, but they have not played since April 5. Neither the Spartans nor Appo have trouble putting the ball into the net, so this could be a high-scoring affair.
Thursday, April 17
St. Joseph Collegiate (N.Y.) at Salesianum, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday, April 14
Saint Mark’s (1-8) at William Penn (5-1), 5 p.m.
Salesianum (9-2) at Christiana (5-2), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 16
Saint Mark’s at Aspira (3-5), 4:45 p.m.
Salesianum at Newark Charter (3-5), 6:15 p.m.
Tennis
Monday, April 14
Appoquinimink (2-2) at Salesianum (2-2), 3:45 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Glenelg, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 15
Ss. Peter and Paul at Annapolis Area Christian, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 16
Salesianum at Sussex Central (0-4), 3:30 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 16
Salesianum at LaSalle College HS (Pa.), 3:30 p.m.
Twilight Invitational at Saint Mark’s, 5 p.m.