Boys lacrosse final rematch highlights sports week for Catholic schools in Diocese of Wilmington

In what could be a preview of another boys lacrosse final between Salesianum and Cape Henlopen, the Vikings visit the Sals on Monday night to help kick off an abbreviated sports week.

There is also some noteworthy baseball on the docket, along with a lacrosse battle that may say something about what the state tournament bracket ends up looking like.

It may actually feel like spring this week, but remember to check to see if any changes have been made to the schedule before heading out.

Baseball

Monday, April 14

St. Frances at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-9), 4 p.m.

Hodgson (1-4) at Saint Mark’s (5-0), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 15

Archmere (3-4) at First State Military (3-3), 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at William Penn (4-2), 3:30 p.m. The Spartans travel to New Castle to meet a tough William Penn squad. The Colonials have faced some tough competition and are coming into this one off an extra-inning win vs. Caravel.

Conrad (6-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (4-3), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

Ss. Peter and Paul at Delmarva Christian (3-2), 4:15 p.m.

Newark Charter (4-3) at Salesianum (3-1), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 16

Salesianum at St. Michael (N.Y.), 3:30 p.m.

Concord (7-0) vs. Archmere, 6 p.m. at Frawley Stadium. Baseball returns to the home of the Wilmington Blue Rocks as the Auks take on the undefeated Raiders. A win over Concord could give Archmere a boost heading into the Easter break.

Saturday, April 19

Salesianum at Middletown (4-4), 11 a.m.

Sanford (6-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m.

Lacrosse

Monday, April 14

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-6), 4 p.m.

Cape Henlopen (7-1) at Salesianum (4-1), 7 p.m. Two programs particularly familiar with each other battle under the lights at Abessinio Stadium. Salesianum and the Vikings have met in each of the last five state championship games, and they also meet each year in the regular season. The matchup to watch may be between the pipes, with Mason Trench of Cape and the Sals’ Cam Taylor in goal.

Tuesday, April 15

Archbishop Curley at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-0) at Appoquinimink (5-1), 6 p.m. The Spartans are off to a good start, but they have not played since April 5. Neither the Spartans nor Appo have trouble putting the ball into the net, so this could be a high-scoring affair.

Thursday, April 17

St. Joseph Collegiate (N.Y.) at Salesianum, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday, April 14

Saint Mark’s (1-8) at William Penn (5-1), 5 p.m.

Salesianum (9-2) at Christiana (5-2), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 16

Saint Mark’s at Aspira (3-5), 4:45 p.m.

Salesianum at Newark Charter (3-5), 6:15 p.m.

Tennis

Monday, April 14

Appoquinimink (2-2) at Salesianum (2-2), 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Glenelg, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 15

Ss. Peter and Paul at Annapolis Area Christian, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 16

Salesianum at Sussex Central (0-4), 3:30 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Track

Wednesday, April 16

Salesianum at LaSalle College HS (Pa.), 3:30 p.m.

Twilight Invitational at Saint Mark’s, 5 p.m.