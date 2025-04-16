Our Lenten Journey, April 17, 2025

“Live in faith and hope, though it be in darkness….” These words from St. John of the Cross are especially fitting today, Holy Thursday, when Jesus went from sharing his body and blood with the apostles, to his descent into the darkness of his betrayal, persecution and death. But as St. John reminds us, no matter how dark “He will not forget you.” Keep this in mind on any difficult day and especially this solemn Holy Thursday on Our Lenten Journey.

Join The Dialog again this year on Our Lenten Journey. Each day, we will bring you a thought to start your morning — a quote from a saint, a passage from scripture, or thoughts from theologians — along with a links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Here are resources to help you with your Lenten practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/041725-Supper.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary: www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-luminous-mysteries

• USCCB Lenten topics: www.usccb.org/search?key=Lent

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a Jubilee Year plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/

