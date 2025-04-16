Newark Charter High School baseball overcomes Salesianum School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Newark Charter built an early lead at Salesianum on April 15 and rode the pitching performance of Doron Griffin to a 5-3 baseball victory over the Sals on April 15 at Fusco Fields.

The game started in early evening sunshine, but before it ended, some light rain had fallen, the winds had picked up, and the lights took full effect. The Patriots, who have just one senior on the roster, took advantage of opportunities in all of those conditions to leave with the win.

They started in the sun when leadoff hitter, Shane Connor, was hit by a pitch and went to second on a single. He moved to third on a fielder’s choice, and Doron Griffin’s sacrifice fly brought him in.

Newark Charter added two more in the second. Charles Beltman doubled to open the frame, and he moved to third on a one-out single. Beltman scored on a throwing error as Tristan Tynan stole second. Two more singles, the second by James Horning, brought Tynan home.

Griffin retired the first six Sals he faced, including striking out the side in the second, but Salesianum got on the board in the third. Jack Bujnowski doubled to deep center and moved to third on a wild pitch. Tai Wu then hit a fly ball to center, and Connor, the Patriots’ centerfielder, made a sliding catch, but Bujnowski was able to score.

Newark Charter got that run back in the fourth, after the sun had mostly given way to clouds. Connor tripled with two outs, and he scored on a Salesianum error.

Bujnowski brought the home crowd to life with a deep home run to left-center field in the fifth, cutting the Patriots’ lead to 4-2. Newark Charter, however, added another unearned run in the sixth. Connor was involved again, reaching base on an error with one out. Sean Luxton knocked him in with a two-out single to right.

The Sals had three batters reach base in the sixth, but only C.J. Moxley was able to score. He walked with one out and stole second and third. The throw to third hit Moxley in the leg and rolled into left field, allowing him to score. The next two batters reached, and Tynan came in to relieve Griffin. He put out the fire in the sixth, and he struck out two Sals in the seventh for the save.

Griffin finished with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings, and Tynan added three more. Connor was on base three times and scored three runs. Newark Charter (5-3) visits MOT Charter on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Bujnowski led the Sals with the two extra-base hits and two runs scored. He also pitched three innings in relief. The Sals (3-2) are on the road Wednesday at St. Michael (N.Y.) before visiting Middletown on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.