Our Lenten Journey April 3, 2022

“God shows us the way to turn back to him and invites us to experience his closeness anew.” — Pope Francis

Connecting the concepts of mercy and redemption (which of course leads to reconciliation), from this post on epicpew.com: “Pope Francis issued his apostolic letter Misericordia et Misera (“Mercy and Misery”) at the conclusion of the Extraordinary Jubilee Year of Mercy, which lasted from December 8, 2015, to November 20, 2016.

In the midst of the Year of Mercy, questions occasionally arose regarding the place of repentance, conversion, and reconciliation in the broader scheme of mercy. (The post contains) twenty quotes from Misericordia et Misera in which the Holy Father addresses those crucial goals within the faith life of a disciple of Christ. In the liturgical epoch beyond the Year of Mercy, you are encouraged to read the apostolic letter, only thirteen pages long, in its entirety.”

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf