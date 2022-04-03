Saint Mark’s bats busy in 13-1 victory over Hodgson: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s baseball team exploded for eight runs in the first inning, and they were never threatened in a 13-1, five-inning victory over Hodgson on April 2. The Spartans remained unbeaten at 5-0 with the win.

The first 10 batters reached base for the Spartans, although the leadoff man, James Baffone, was forced at second on a fielder’s choice by Garrett Quinn. With two men on, Tyler Satterfield brought home the first run with a single to left, and Michael Clarke drilled a double to left-center to knock in another pair. A pair of walks and an error kept the bases occupied, and Hayden Fauerbach and Baffone each hit two-run doubles before the inning ended.

Kyle Reader, who walked and scored in the first, drove in his first run of the afternoon with a single to right in the second. He also ended the scoring for the day for Saint Mark’s in the third, driving a two-run home run over the fence in right field.

Spartans starter Jack Burns did his part on the mound. He allowed two singles in four innings and struck out four. He got some help on defense as well. After the leadoff batter for the Silver Eagles walked, the Spartans turned a double play. Todd Gilardi came in to pitch the fifth, allowing Hodgson’s lone run.

Baffone had three hits and two runs batted in for Saint Mark’s. Satterfield, Clarke and Reader each had two hits, with Satterfield scoring three times and driving in a pair. The Spartans (5-0) travel to Middletown to meet Appoquinimink on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Hodgson (2-2) is home on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. matchup with St. Georges.

All photos by Mike Lang.