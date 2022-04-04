Our Lenten Journey April 5, 2022

Among many reasons to return to the Church: “Because we made mistakes. Some of us become burdened with the weight of accumulated sin. We want to get rid of the guilt of having hurt others. We begin to ask ourselves, “Will God ever forgive me? Is there any way I can start over with a clean slate?” You can always tell God that you’re sorry, but through the sacrament of reconciliation you have a complete assurance of God’s forgiveness.”

The sacrament helps to ease our burden and offers us an outward sign, something tangible, of God’s forgiveness. Although we cannot find the original post of this original list of reasons to return to the Catholic Church (credited to CatholicsComeHome.com), many parish websites around the country featured the list, including St. Bernadette in Sliver Spring. Click here to see the full list.

•••

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf