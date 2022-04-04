Marquee baseball matchup is a highlight on boys high school sports schedule in Diocese of Wilmington

The boys’ high school sports schedule heats up this week with a few reasons to mark your calendars. In baseball, perennial contenders Saint Mark’s and Appoquinimink face off in Middletown, and the week ends with a lacrosse showdown between two of the top teams on the continent. But before that Saturday prime-time tussle, Salesianum will have to deal with a solid Archmere squad.

Baseball

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Cambridge-South Dorchester, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (5-0) at Appoquinimink (5-0), 4 p.m. One of the most highly anticipated matchups of the early season takes place in Middletown. Both the Spartans and Jaguars are undefeated thus far.

MOT Charter (2-2) at Archmere (3-1), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, 4 p.m.

Odyssey Charter (0-2) at St. Elizabeth (1-4), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Salesianum (3-0) at Archmere, 4 p.m. The Sals take their potent offense to Claymont to meet the Auks. Archmere has defeated a few of the state’s upper-echelon teams so far and has played a challenging schedule. Sallies is coming off a 12-inning win over Delmar.

St. Elizabeth at Newark (1-4), 4 p.m.

William Penn (2-2) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Jemicy, 3 p.m. at Hannah Moore Park

Saturday

Archmere at Brandywine (2-2), 11 a.m.

Salesianum at Holy Cross (N.Y.), 12:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Delmar (1-1), 1 p.m.

Salesianum at Mount St. Michael’s (N.Y.), 3:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3) at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Red Lion (2-2) at Saint Mark’s (3-0), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere (3-0) at Salesianum (2-0), 7 p.m. Abessinio Stadium is the site of one of the highlights on the in-state lacrosse schedule. The Auks look for an upset against the host Sals, who are once again off to a hot start.

Thursday

Delcastle (0-1) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Indian Creek, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Nansemond Suffolk (Va.) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 10 a..

Wilmington Charter (2-1) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Hill Academy (Canada) at Salesianum, 7 p.m. The Sals and Hill battle for the first time since 2019 to continue a rivalry that was uninterrupted from 2015-19. The visitors from Ontario are consistently one of the best teams in all of North America.

Volleyball

Tuesday

Salesianum (4-0) at Christiana (0-3), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s (1-4) at Mount Pleasant (2-3), 3:30 p.m.

Salesianum at Brandywine (3-2), 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Delcastle (2-3) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum at Dickinson (3-1), 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Monday

Salesianum (0-2) at Appoquinimink (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Cape Henlopen (3-0) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere (4-0) at Wilmington Charter (3-0), 3:30 p.m. The Auks and Force meet in a match that could decide the winner of the Diamond State Athletic Conference. The young Auks feature sophomore Andy Zhu at first singles. Charter already has wins over Caesar Rodney and Tower Hill, who have combined to win the last seven state championships.

St. John’s at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.