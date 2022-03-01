Our Lenten Journey, Ash Wednesday March 2, 2022

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11. Over the next few weeks until Easter, The Dialog will offer brief reflections designed to put readers in a thoughtful frame of mind as they think about participating in the sacrament, along with helpful resources. Follow along as you make your Lenten Journey this year.

Today’s reflection:

“Confession is an act of honesty and courage — an act of entrusting ourselves, beyond sin, to the mercy of a loving and forgiving God.” — Saint John Paul II, during his 1987 visit to the United States. Full text here.

Read The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf