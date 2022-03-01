Bishop Koenig, chaplains recognized at Delaware Knights of Columbus Appreciation Dinner

Chaplains and past chaplains in the Diocese of Wilmington joined Bishop Koenig and members of the Knights of Columbus on Feb. 28 at the Delaware State Council Knights of Columbus Chaplains and Assembly Friars Appreciation Dinner.

It was the 50th annual appreciation dinner at the Executive Banquet & Conference Center in Newark.

Past State Deputy Joe McCann chaired the event and served as toastmaster. Knights of Columbus leadership from throughout the state were present.

State Deputy Richard Johnson thanked all the priests and Bishop Koenig for their spiritual leadership and told them the Knights are here to serve the parishes.

Bishop Koenig thanked the Knights for all they do, especially in the pro-life movement and assisting at parishes as ushers, lectors and special ministers of the Eucharist.