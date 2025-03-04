Our Lenten Journey, Ash Wednesday March 5, 2025

Join The Dialog again this year on Our Lenten Journey. Each day, we will bring you a thought to start your morning — a quote from a saint, a passage from scripture, or thoughts from theologians — along with a links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Today, Ash Wednesday, marks the beginning of Lent, 40 days of reflection and sacrifice as we prepare to celebrate Easter. For most Christians, it is a time to make sacrifices by “giving up” something, and also a time to practice corporal and spiritual works of Mercy as part of the observance of the season.

Here are resources to help you with your Lenten practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/030525.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary: www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-glorious-mysteries

• USCCB Lenten topics: www.usccb.org/search?key=Lent

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/