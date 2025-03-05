Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, 40 days of reflection and sacrifice as we prepare to celebrate Easter — Photo gallery

Home Our Diocese Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, 40 days of reflection and...

By
The Dialog
-
206
Msgr. Steven Hurley applies ashes to the forehead of a parishioner during Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Wilmington, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Dialog photo/Don Blake

Lenten season began March 5, Ash Wednesday, as Catholics in the Diocese of Wilmington and across the globe attended Mass and received ashes marked on their forehead.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, 40 days of reflection and sacrifice as we prepare to celebrate Easter.

For most Christians, Lent is a time to make sacrifices by “giving up” something, and also a time to practice corporal and spiritual works of mercy as part of the observance of the season.

Easter this year is celebrated April 20.

