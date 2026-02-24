Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 24 2026

On today’s Lenten Journey, Jesus teaches us to pray. “When we pray the Our Father, not only are we using the words that Christ gave us, but we are praying the way that Jesus himself prayed.” – Michael Rossmann, SJ

Read more of what Father Rossmann had to say about the prayer that is the foundation of our faith at The Jesuit Post.

•••

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation during this holy season. Watch thedialog.org for more information about this year’s Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese of Wilmington.

