Snow forces changes to DIAA postseason schedules, which begin evening of Feb. 25

Snow forces changes to DIAA postseason schedules, which begin evening of Feb....

The snow that blanketed Delaware on Feb. 22-23 not only closed schools and businesses, it forced the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association to change its schedules for the basketball and swimming tournaments. Wrestling also has an event this week, but it was unaffected by the white stuff.

Basketball, which was supposed to tip off on Feb. 23, moved its start to Feb. 25, affecting the first and second rounds and the quarterfinals. More information is available for the girls’ and the boys’ brackets. Swimming was slated to begin with the diving preliminaries on Feb. 24, but that and the swimming prelims all moved back a day.

Tickets for all events are available at www.gofan.co/app/school/DIAA except those at the University of Delaware. Those can be purchased at www.bluehens.com.

Swimming

Wednesday, Feb. 25

Diving preliminaries, 7 p.m. at McKean High School

Thursday, Feb. 26

Boys preliminaries, 6 p.m. at Rawstrom Natatorium, University of Delaware, Newark

Friday, Feb. 27

Girls preliminaries, 6 p.m. at Rawstrom Natatorium, University of Delaware, Newark

Saturday, Feb. 28

Boys championship, 11 a.m. at Rawstrom Natatorium, University of Delaware, Newark

Girls championship, 6 p.m. at Rawstrom Natatorium, University of Delaware, Newark

Boys basketball

Wednesday, Feb. 25

No. 17 St. Elizabeth at No. 16 Concord, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Archmere at No. 15 Tatnall, 6 p.m.

No. 22 Woodbridge at No. 11 Salesianum, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27

St. Elizabeth-Concord winner at No. 1 Dover, 6 p.m.

Archmere-Tatnall winner at No. 2 Howard, 6 p.m.

Woodbridge-Salesianum winner at No. 6 Seaford, 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Quarterfinals at the higher seed, 2 p.m.

Girls basketball

Thursday, Feb. 26

No 24 Appoquinimink at No. 9 Archmere, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Wilmington Friends at No. 15 Ursuline, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28

Winner of Appoquinimink-Archmere at No. 8 Caravel, 2 p.m.

Winner of Wilmington Friends-Ursuline vs. No. 2 Cape Henlopen, 2 p.m. at Sussex Central High School

Winner of No. 19 Odessa-No. 14 Middletown at No. 3 St. Elizabeth, 2 p.m.

Winner of No. 22 Sussex Tech-No. 11 Caesar Rodney at No. 6 Padua, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday, Feb. 27

Individual championships, 4 p.m. at Cape Henlopen High School, Lewes. Preliminary matches at 4 p.m., quarterfinals at approximately 7 p.m., first-round consolation matches at approximately 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28

Individual championships, 10 a.m. at Cape Henlopen High School, Lewes. Second-round consolation matches at 10 a.m., championship semifinals at 11 a.m., quarterfinal consolation matches to follow, then semifinal consolation matches. Seventh-place matches will take place before the afternoon break.

Individual championships, 5 p.m. at Cape Henlopen High School, Lewes. Fifth-place matches at 5 p.m., followed by third-place matches. Championship finals begin at 7:05 p.m.