Our Lenten Journey, Good Friday, April 18, 2025

Today’s meditation is a simple one from St. Francis de Sales, patron of our diocese and patron of Catholic journalists: “During the night we must wait for the light.” Good Friday may be the “night” but our faith tells us that the Easter “light” always comes to bring us salvation as we complete Our Lenten Journey.

The Dialog thanks you for again following along on Our Lenten Journey for 2025. It has been a privilege to share spiritual thoughts with you; we hope you were inspired and will keep up with some of the spiritual practices you may have picked up on the journey.

Here are some resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/041825.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary: www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a Jubilee Year plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/

