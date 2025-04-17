Veteran education administrator Tyler Kulp joins Diocese of Wilmington as associate superintendent of schools

WILMINGTON — Tyler Kulp, the principal of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School in Charlotte, North Carolina, will join the Diocese of Wilmington in July as associate superintendent of schools. The appointment was made by Bishop Koenig.

Kulp will serve with Carol Ripken, associate superintendent, and Lou De Angelo, the superintendent of schools.

Kulp was a math teacher in a public school for 10 years before moving into administration in Catholic education. From 2017-21, he was principal of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Salisbury, North Carolina, before moving to his current job. He helped turn Sacred Heart from an institution struggling spiritually, academically, culturally and financially into a thriving school, according to the Catholic Schools Office, and he headed the initiative at Our Lady of the Assumption that resulted in a three-year plan and increased enrollment by 70 percent.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Catawba College and a master’s in school administration from Western Carolina University. He received his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina — Wilmington. His doctoral dissertation was a study on the best practices for preparing future leaders, according to the schools office.

Kulp told the schools office he is “inspired by the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington’s commitment to fostering academic excellence rooted in Gospel values.”

His tenure begins July 1.