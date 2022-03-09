Our Lenten Journey, March 10, 2022

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Today’s reflection:

“Think about confession as going to a doctor. If you don’t tell the doctor your arm hurts, he won’t be able to diagnose it and offer a cure. Similarly, if you don’t tell the priest a sin, he won’t be able to offer absolution for it and help heal that spiritual wound.” — Philip Kosloski

In a blog post from the site aleteia.org, writer and artist Philip Kosloski shares “A practical guide for those hesitant about returning to the sacraments.” Approaching the subject from a very practical point of view, Kosloski guides the hesitant sinner through all the steps, right up to the end, where he suggests you “bask in the mercy of God.” Check it out here: aleteia.org/2017/08/12/how-to-go-to-confession-when-you-havent-gone-in-years/

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf