Prayer service for peace in Ukraine held at St. Margaret of Scotland by Iron Hill Deanery in Diocese of Wilmington

Prayer service for peace in Ukraine held at St. Margaret of Scotland...

More than 200 people turned out March 8 for a prayer service at St. Margaret of Glasgow, praying for peace in Ukraine.

The Iron Hill Deanery is one of seven groupings of parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington and is directed by Father Edward J. Ogden, pastor of St. Margaret’s.

Father Ogden organized the prayer service that was attended by parishioners from each of the eight parishes in the deanery.

A prayer service will be held outdoors March 10 at 3 p.m. at the bandshell in Rehoboth Beach. Father Father William Cocco, pastor of St. Edmond’s in Rehoboth, will lead recitation of the rosary to pray for peace in Ukraine.

Catholic churches in the Diocese of Wilmington will conduct a second collection the weekend of March 12-13 to raise money to help the people of Ukraine.

Bishop Koenig has asked each parish in the diocese to conduct a special collection for the church in eastern Europe — specifically for the urgent need in Ukraine.

Additionally, if parishioners would like to assist the people of Ukraine, they may do so through Catholic Relief Services at crs.org.

There is great risk of additional suffering both within Ukraine and for those who are fleeing for safety in neighboring countries.

Late last month, a capacity crowd filtered into the Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church for a prayer service in Wilmington.

Roman Catholics, Ukrainian Catholics, Ukrainian Orthodox, Greek Orthodox, Jewish, protestant and evangelical leaders and followers and others in Wilmington filled the ornate church on Philadelphia Pike on Feb. 27 to offer together prayers for war-torn Ukraine and its people.

Peace is the goal of the worshippers.

Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv.