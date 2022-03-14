Our Lenten Journey, March 14, 2022

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Today’s reflection:

“We also need to hear — with our ears — that we are forgiven since the mind is a notorious echo chamber that fosters both presumption and despair. And so Jesus empowers His priests to forgive sins in His name.”- Mark Shea

Although the sacraments are spiritual, the physical outward signs of the rites are important for us to really feel our participation. Mark Shea speaks of the need to hear the words of absolution, and the have the exchange take place with “somebody who can listen.” Read the column here.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf