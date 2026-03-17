Home Catechetical Corner Our Lenten Journey, March 18, 2026

Our Lenten Journey, March 18, 2026

By
Virginia Durkin O'Shea, Dialog Staff
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(Illustration by Virginia Durkin O’Shea)

As we go through the day, let us reflect on the words of St. John Vianney, and put aside any negative thoughts or animosity toward others. If we make forgiveness a daily habit, we can take it beyond Our Lenten Journey to make the world a kinder place.  “The saints have no hatred, no bitterness; they forgive everything, and think they deserve much more for their offenses against God.” — St. John Vianney

•••

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation on Reconciliation Monday, March 30. Read more about this special day here:

thedialog.org/featured/catholics-across-delaware-and-marylands-eastern-shore-encouraged-to-attend-fifth-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-march-30/

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:
• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or
• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:
• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/031826.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-glorious-mysteries

 

 

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