Pro-life Mass scheduled for March 19 at St. Peter Cathedral, followed by prayers at Planned Parenthood in Wilmington

Pro-life Mass scheduled for March 19 at St. Peter Cathedral, followed by...

WILMINGTON — Local pro-lifers will gather on Thursday, March 19, for a Mass, adoration and procession on the feast of St. Joseph.

Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 500 N. West St., Wilmington, followed by adoration. A procession will take place to Planned Parenthood on Shipley Street. There, prayers will be offered for babies, their parents, the abortionists and the escorts, according to organizers.

Lunch will be available at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church hall, 800 W. Lea Blvd., Wilmington. A freewill offering will be collected.

For more information, email wilmingtonprolife@gmail.com.