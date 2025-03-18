Our Lenten Journey, March 19, 2025

Happy Saint Joseph’s Day! Sometimes no matter how hard we try, it’s hard to emulate the saints. Many of us are not in the position to start a religious order, like St. Katherine Drexel, nor do we have mystical experiences like St. Catherine of Sienna. But one saint we can look to is St. Joseph, who in the words of St. Joseph Marello attained sanctity through ordinary virtues. Let that be a comfort and inspiration to you on today’s Lenten Journey.

Join The Dialog again this year on Our Lenten Journey. Each day, we will bring you a thought to start your morning — a quote from a saint, a passage from scripture, or thoughts from theologians — along with a links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Here are resources to help you with your Lenten practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/031925.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary: www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-glorious-mysteries

• USCCB Lenten topics: www.usccb.org/search?key=Lent

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a Jubilee Year plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/

• Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese is scheduled for April 14. Learn more here: thedialog.org/catechetical-corner/reconciliation-monday-april-14-in-diocese-of-wilmington-gives-added-chance-for-catholics-to-go-to-confession-in-advance-of-easter/

The Dialog provides readers news to your inbox with the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.