Our Lenten Journey, March 3, 2022

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11. Over the next few weeks until Easter, The Dialog will offer brief reflections designed to put readers in a thoughtful frame of mind as they think about participating in the sacrament, along with helpful resources. Follow along as you make your Lenten Journey this year.

Today’s reflection:

“I have brushed away your offenses like a cloud, your sins like a mist; return to me, for I have redeemed you.”

Isaiah 44 – 22

The USCCB says of the book of Isaiah: “He constantly called his people back to a reliance on God’s promises and away from vain attempts to find security in human plans and intrigues. This vision also led him to insist on the ethical behavior that was required of human beings who wished to live in the presence of such a holy God.”

•••

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf