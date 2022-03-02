Bishop Koenig celebrates arrival of Lenten season with Ash Wednesday Mass in Wilmington: ‘Open ourselves up to God in prayer’ — Photo gallery

Bishop Koenig called for Catholics in the Diocese of Wilmington to be especially attentive to the principles of Lent — prayer, fasting, almsgiving – during Ash Wednesday Mass on March 2 at Cathedral of St. Peter.

“In many ways, Jesus is calling us to look up, to look to God, to open ourselves up to God, to be attentive to the voice of God,” Bishop Koenig said in his homily.

“In many ways, there are so many voices that call us to be attentive in the world, it’s really a discipline … to sit still and to hear and listen.”

“May we take time in these 40 days to especially open ourselves up to God in prayer, may we take time … to read the gospel … each day,” the bishop said.

“Let us use this season of Lent to look to God, to open ourselves up to God, especially to make a habit of that prayer so that God may speak to us so that we keep our eyes focused on Christ. We need to make room for Christ, so that God may get to us.”

“May we prayerfully be open to make room for where it is that God can get in.”