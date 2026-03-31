Our Lenten Journey, March 31, 2026

St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross was born into the Jewish faith, was a former atheist, became a doctor of philosophy and ultimately became a Carmelite sister. Sadly, this fascinating woman was martyred for her faith as part of the tragic history of the Holocaust. Read more about here here: thedialog.org/catechetical-corner/our-lenten-journey-april-7-st-teresa-benedicta-of-the-cross/

Take heart from her words today, especially if you are struggling during your Lenten Journey: “And when night comes, and you look back over the day and see how fragmentary everything has been, and how much you planned that has gone undone, and all the reasons you have to be embarrassed and ashamed: just take everything exactly as it is, put it in God’s hands and leave it with Him.” — St. Theresa Benedicta of the Cross

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Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Whether it’s been a few years, or a month, consider seeking out the sacrament of Reconciliation this Holy Week and Easter season. In the latest edition of The Dialog you’ll find a handy guide to the sacrament on page 2. Check it out here.

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/033126.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries