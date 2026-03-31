A voice from the crowd at the 15th annual Cross Pilgrimage in Wilmington: Photo gallery

By Paula Abreu

For The Dialog

(The writer is a senior at Saint Mark’s High School and parishioner at St. John the Beloved. She navigated the 2026 Youth Pilgrimage trail along with about 400 other young people the March 28 in Wilmington).

When joining the diocese Youth Leadership Team, representing Saint Mark’s High School, I sought to understand how to be of better service to others with a mind centered on Christ. Through this group, I gained much more through getting involved in the 2026 Diocese of Wilmington Youth Pilgrimage.

As we arrived March 28 at St. Elizabeth Parish in Wilmington, I noticed how excited some of my friends were. This energy was contagious and made me intrigued about what we were about to undertake.

The unity of the diverse groups from parishes all over the diocese, filling the gym to center ourselves in serving and worshiping the Lord, defined the atmosphere for the rest of the day. The sense of community and Christlike hearts dwelled amongst us, throughout the whole day, reaching into the neighborhoods we walked past.

I vividly remember a woman stepping out of her home towards the beginning of our walk, clapping and cheering us on, as she screamed “God bless you!” These words were reciprocated toward many strangers, as people in the streets turned their heads, cars stopped, kids watched from the windows and workers stopped their labor to watch as we walked by in procession.

I thought about what they were seeing, in this small moment of the day. The cross being carried in front of people walking humbly behind it. Although I do not know their thoughts, I hope they could grasp a sense of love, peace and community and that it served as a reminder of what Jesus did for them.

As different groups took turns carrying the same cross many spoke about how difficult carrying the cross became, even briefly. Someone said, “Jesus had to do this all by himself” and expressed relief that they had a group to do it with. I saw this as a representation of how impactful and a blessing the support from others can be.

When we stopped at St. Francis Hospital to reflect on Jesus’ service to the sick, Bishop William Koenig, pilgrims and hospital staff joined in prayers for the sick. I realized we were not only following Jesus’ walk with the cross, but his journey in ministry.

Reminding those around us we, like Jesus, were walking with them.

As we closed out the day with Mass, Bishop Koenig’s homily encapsulated the actions we partook in throughout the day. He asked us “How have you put on the attitude of Christ?” Not one of recognition but of humble service. These words encouraged us to keep walking forward with a loving heart, just as we had done in the pilgrimage.

Lastly, I felt a strong sense of God’s presence among us as the bishop, in unity with other priests, partook in the consecration of the Eucharist, the foundation of our faith. This powerful unity during communion and the connections made throughout the day, helped me see how God’s presence showed up among us.

The 2026 Youth Pilgrimage showed me the beauty of walking in faith as a community. I deeply cherish these reflections.

Photos by Don Blake.