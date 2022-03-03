Our Lenten Journey, March 4, 2022

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11. Over the next few weeks until Easter, The Dialog will offer brief reflections designed to put readers in a thoughtful frame of mind as they think about participating in the sacrament, along with helpful resources. Follow along as you make your Lenten Journey this year.

Today’s reflection:

“God does indeed want to embrace me as much as he does my wayward brothers and sisters.” Henri J.M. Nouwen, from his book “The Return of the Prodigal Son: A Homecoming”

The Henri Nouwen Society says of the book: “The themes of homecoming, affirmation, and reconciliation will be newly discovered by all who have known loneliness, dejection, jealousy, or anger.” While on our Lenten Journey, consider reading books that touch on themes of faith and redemption as we get closer to Reconciliation Monday.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf