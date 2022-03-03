David Welsh’s hobby takes another step forward as he gets picture taken with Bishop Koenig, Bishop Emeritus Malooly

David Welsh’s hobby takes another step forward as he gets picture ...

David Welsh has been in some good company.

A parishioner at Our Mother of Good Counsel, Bryn Mawr, Pa., in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, he is a graduate of The Vanguard School in Malvern, Pa.

Welsh has developed an interesting hobby over the years. He has utilized his sharp eye for famous people and engaging personality to help him set up photos of himself with prominent people.

Numerous elected officials in numerous states and a lot of well-known people have agreed to have their picture taken with him.

When he reached out to the Diocese of Wilmington regarding a photo opportunity with Bishop Koenig, diocesan officials did one better. Welsh arrived March 3 at the chancery office in Wilmington and had his photo taken with both Bishop Koenig and Bishop Emeritus Malooly.

It wasn’t his first picture with local church leaders. He’s had his picture taken with Cardinal Justin Rigali, Archbishop Charles Chaput and Archbishop Nelson Perez, all of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, among others.

Now he has another photo to add to his collection.