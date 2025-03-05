Our Lenten Journey, March 6, 2025

St. Francis de Sales is the patron saint of the Diocese of Wilmington and also holds a special place in the spiritual life of members of the Catholic press. Today’s quote offers comfort for times when we worry, reminding us that our loving God will always take care of us.



Join The Dialog again this year on Our Lenten Journey. Each day, we will bring you a thought to start your morning — a quote from a saint, a passage from scripture, or thoughts from theologians — along with a links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Here are resources to help you with your Lenten practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/030625.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary: www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-luminous-mysteries

• USCCB Lenten topics: www.usccb.org/search?key=Lent

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/