Via Crucis, liturgical drama of Stations of the Cross, held Fridays in Lent at St. Anthony of Padua beginning March 14 — Photo gallery

Via Crucis, liturgical drama of Stations of the Cross, held Fridays in...

Via Crucis was first presented at St. Anthony of Padua parish in Wilmington in 1933 and was revived in 1961. It has been held continuously since then except for 2020-22.

Two performances were held in 2020 before the coronavirus shut things down. The next two years were canceled because of the pandemic.

Father Roberto Balducelli, the late parish pastor, revived the liturgical drama in 1961.

Via Crucis takes place Fridays from March 14-April 18 at the church, located at Ninth and Dupont streets. A first performance was held Ash Wednesday.

The annual presentation of the Stations of the Cross as a liturgical drama features young people from St. Anthony of Padua and other parishes. Some have been in the production for years.